Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center provides update regarding coronavirus

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (April 20, 2020) — The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center has provided and update regarding coronavirus:

As of the time of this release, there are 10 lab-confirmed positive cases and 6 probable cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.

Of these 16 total cases, county health officials today reported 7 cases remain active while 6 lab-confirmed positive and 3 probable patients have now recovered.

All remaining active patients are in self-isolation in fair to good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home. The out-of-state traveler who tested positive while passing through Sweetwater County, whose positive testing result is reflected in hospital testing numbers but not in the county or state’s total case numbers, has now fully recovered and returned to his home in Florida.

To date, no local patients have been hospitalized, and there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater Memorial today reported that they have collected 527 COVID-19 tests with 500 returned negative, 9 positive and 18 pending results.

Castle Rock Medical Center today reported that they have collected 80 COVID-19 tests with 73 returned negative, 2 positive and 5 pending results.

The emergency operations center’s unified incident command team today announced that they are working with the sheriff’s office and local school districts to 3D print enough reusable N95 masks to equip all local police, fire and emergency medical first responders with a mask and extra filter. To date, this partnership has produced over 100 of these masks.