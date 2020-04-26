Sweetwater County COVID-19 EOC online survey still available

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Arpil 26, 2020) — The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is asking county residents to participate in an online survey to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on communities across the county.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater County EOC: The survey’s purpose is to assess the effects of COVID-19 on individuals and local businesses here in the county, to examine how people’s daily routines have changed since the arrival of the virus, and to gauge what changes county residents intend to make, if any, in their daily routines as statewide restrictions are loosened.

Results of this survey will assist the EOC in addressing the needs of the community moving forward as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sweetwater Speaks – A COVID-19 Community Survey” is made possible thanks to assistance from the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center.

To participate in this online survey, please visit: http://covid.sweetwater311.org.