Sweetwater County COVID-19 Situation Report for March 26, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 26, 2020) – The following is the daily situation report from the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center:

Advertisement

DAILY BRIEFING:

At of the time of this release, there are currently 53 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: Albany – 1; Campbell – 1; Carbon – 3; Fremont – 14; Johnson – 1; Laramie – 14; Natrona – 6; Park – 1; Sheridan – 4; Sweetwater – 1; and, Teton – 7. These numbers represent a near 100 percent increase of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Wyoming in just a few days, but also represent an increase in testing. It remains difficult to get a clear picture of the prevalence of the disease as many rural counties across Wyoming continue to battle limited testing capabilities.

Today, Sweetwater County Public Health received more swabs and viral transport media, which is necessary to ship collected samples to the lab for testing, from the state health department’s lab to assist with collection and testing for the virus in Sweetwater County. County health officials are distributing these swabs and transport media to the county’s two primary collection sites – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Medical Center.

While social distancing includes staying at least six feet away from other people, it also means staying at home and within your immediate family unit. Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon strongly urges everyone to consider visiting friends or loved ones outside of your immediate family unit electronically or virtually and not in person. It is critical that everyone practices these social distancing measures, not just those who are sick.

We continue to work together as a community partnership, in concert with our local public health and medical professionals, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our county, and our goal remains to keep the number of confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County as close to zero as possible.

For the latest community updates regarding COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and information as it relates to the emergency operations center, please visit our website at http://www.sweetwater311.org, or dial 311 or (307) 212-5440.