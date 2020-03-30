SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 30, 2020) – The following is the daily Sweetwater County COVID-19 Situation Report for March 30, 2020:

Advertisement

DAILY BRIEFING:

As of the time of this release, there are currently 95 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 across 15 of Wyoming’s 23 counties including 7 new cases reported Monday morning in Fremont, Natrona, Laramie, Teton and Sheridan counties and 1 new case out of Sweetwater County on Monday afternoon. Total confirmed positive cases are as follows: Albany – 1; Campbell – 1; Carbon – 3; Converse – 1; Fremont – 24; Goshen – 1; Johnson – 5; Laramie – 20; Natrona – 10; Park – 1; Sheridan – 8; Sublette – 1; Sweetwater – 2; Teton 16; and, Washakie – 1.

The first patient in Sweetwater County is now fully recovered; while he voluntarily remains in self-isolation, he was released from quarantine on Fri., March 27, 2020. His close contacts remain quarantined until Fri., April 10, 2020.

The second confirmed patient in Sweetwater County is an adult male, in his 20s, who resides in Green River. Contact tracing results indicate that this patient is tied to the first county patient. This new patient is experiencing mild symptoms in include a headache, he is currently in good condition and self-isolating at home. State, county and CDC officials are currently conducting the new patient’s contact trace and notifying (and providing step-by-step instructions to) those who may have been exposed as a result of this new confirmed positive case.

There have been three unattended deaths throughout the county since last Friday morning. One of these unattended deaths tested positive for influenza and has been confirmed negative for COVID-19. The other two deaths are pending COVID-19 testing by CDC officials, which is required for post-mortem cases.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, and develop symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, please call Castle Rock Medical Center at (307) 872-4590 for medical advice. Please do not travel to Castle Rock Medical Center in person without first calling so that they can prepare appropriately. Similarly, for information on testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, please do not travel to the hospital in person, but instead first call MHSC’s COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523.

Advertisement

The state health lab continues to turnaround COVID-19 test kits, from collection to results, in an average of 48 hours. The turnaround time for private labs varies anywhere from two to six days. Testing for COVID-19 using the test kits provided to local medical providers by the state health department is free of charge to the patient.

We also strongly encourage those suffering non-COVID related illnesses, to stay home if sick, but please don’t be afraid to phone your primary care provider to arrange treatment. Alternative evaluation and treatment methods are already in place for those suffering non-COVID related illnesses, so PLEASE DON’T SUFFER ALONE AT HOME THINKING THAT TREATMENT IS NOT POSSIBLE.

We continue to work together as a community to manage this crisis, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in this county, and to do everything we can together to keep the number of confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County to as close to zero as possible.

For the latest community updates regarding COVID-19 in Sweetwater County and information as it relates to the Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center’s response to the virus here in Sweetwater County, please visit our website at https://www.sweetwater311.org, our Facebook page at http://

www.facebook.com/swccovid or dial 311 or (307) 212-5440.