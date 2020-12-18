Sweetwater County COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive next week

Advertisement

(December 18, 2020) — According to a report entitled December Vaccine Distribution Information from the Wyoming Department of Health, Sweetwater County is scheduled to receive 1,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week, with the second shipment of 500 more dozes arriving the week of 12/28.

In total, 10,000 Moderna vaccines are scheduled to be distributed across the state next week, with 4,400 more dozes distributed statewide the week of 12/28. See the full report here.

According to the report, The Moderna vaccine – which does not require ultra low-temperature storage – is expected to be shipped to remaining Wyoming counties next week. If the estimates and expectations about vaccine production and authorizations continue as planned, each Wyoming county should receive enough vaccines to cover most individuals in the Phase 1a priority group within a few weeks. The overall plan for getting vaccines distributed to counties is based on Phase 1a population estimates (Wyoming

Department of Health-Phase 1a COVID-19 Vaccination Priorities).

This week, 4,875 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed in Campbell, Laramie, Natrona, Park, and Teton counties.