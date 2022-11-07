Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FULLER, CHELSEA NADINE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-11-06 Released: 2022-11-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10278, CASH, $330, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, NINA MARIE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

DENMAN, DALTON SPENCER

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10280, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FIERRO, ELOY ORNELAS

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: