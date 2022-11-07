Sweetwater County Crime: November 6 – November 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FULLER, CHELSEA NADINE
Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-11-06 Released: 2022-11-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10278, CASH, $330, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, NINA MARIE
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DENMAN, DALTON SPENCER
Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10280, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FIERRO, ELOY ORNELAS
Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-11-06 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10279, CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court