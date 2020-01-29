Sweetwater County Dec. unemployment up while state holds steady

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has released the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for December.
Wyoming’s employment rate held steady from November to December at 3.7%. The nation’s December unemployment rate is listed at 3.5%.
Here in Sweetwater County, unemployment rose to 4.3 percent from November’s 4.0 percent. Sweetwater County’s December, 2018 unemployment rate was 4.2%.
The state’s highest December unemployment rates are found in neighboring Sublette (4.9%) and Fremont (4.5%) counties. Weston County has the lowest December unemployment rate at 2.5%.
From December 2018 to December 2019, unemployment rates fell in 17 Wyoming counties and rose in six counties. Click here to see the complete breakout of the December unemployment numbers.