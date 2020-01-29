Sweetwater County Dec. unemployment up while state holds steady

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has released the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for December.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s employment rate held steady from November to December at 3.7%. The nation’s December unemployment rate is listed at 3.5%.

Here in Sweetwater County, unemployment rose to 4.3 percent from November’s 4.0 percent. Sweetwater County’s December, 2018 unemployment rate was 4.2%.

The state’s highest December unemployment rates are found in neighboring Sublette (4.9%) and Fremont (4.5%) counties. Weston County has the lowest December unemployment rate at 2.5%.

Advertisement

From December 2018 to December 2019, unemployment rates fell in 17 Wyoming counties and rose in six counties. Click here to see the complete breakout of the December unemployment numbers.