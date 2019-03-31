Sweetwater County Democrats Elect New Leadership

Rock Springs, WY (3/31/19) – Recently the Sweetwater County Democratic Party elected new party officers. The elections took place at their biennial reorganization meeting on March 21st.

New County Democratic Party officers elected are: Chairwoman Meghan Jensen, Vice Chairman Kadin Correira, Secretary Lyndsey Love, Treasurer Mirrit Comforti, State Committeewoman Hollis Meader, and State Committeeman R.J. Pieper. All will serve two year terms.

Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe Barbuto commented, “I’m excited about what will be accomplished in Sweetwater County over the next two years. There is a tremendous amount of work for Democrats to do here and Chairwoman Jensen and her team are well suited for and up to the task. This is a great time to be a Democrat in Wyoming.”