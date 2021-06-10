Sweetwater County Dispatch claims 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 10, 2021) — The 2021 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive challenge took place June 8 and 9, where members of the community donated blood and then had the chance to vote for their favorite emergency responder to win the traveling trophy.

Donations took place at the Rock Springs Bunning Freight Station on Tuesday, and then at the Green River Recreation Center on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

2021 had a great turnout of donors, with the blood drive collecting 137 total pints of blood.

The winner of the trophy, collecting 70 votes, was the Sweetwater County Combined Communications and Joint Powers Board, better known as Sweetwater County Dispatch!

Thank you to the sponsors of this event, WyoRadio, Vitalant, and Aspen Mountain Medical Center, and a HUGE THANK YOU TO ALL THE DONORS!