Sweetwater County Dispatch claims 2022 Battle of the Badges trophy, blood drive collects over 160 pints of blood

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 16, 2022) — The 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive took place this week in Sweetwater County, with the community donating blood, and then having the chance to vote for their favorite emergency responders to win a traveling trophy.

Donations took place in Rock Springs on Tuesday, and in Green River on Wednesday.

2022 had a great turnout of donors, with collections totaling 162 pints of blood.

The winner of the 2022 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy is the Sweetwater County Combined Communications and Joint Powers Board, also known as Sweetwater County Dispatch, with 47 votes! This is the second year in a row they have claimed the trophy, winning in 2021 with 70 votes.

“Thank you all for your support helping save lives and helping the summer blood supply,” said Sandy Thomas, Senior Donor Recruitment Representative from Vitalant Blood Services.

A huge thank you goes out to the members of the public who donated, as well as Vitalant, Aspen Mountain Medical Center, and WyoRadio, sponsors of the event.