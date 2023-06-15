Sweetwater County Dispatch claims 2023 Battle of the Badges trophy for a third year

Battle of the Badges – Wyo4News Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The 2023 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive took place Tuesday and Wednesday this week in Sweetwater County. During this event, not only was the community able to save lives, but also vote for their favorite emergency responders to win the traveling trophy. Donations took place in Rock Springs on Tuesday, and in Green River on Wednesday.

2023 had a great turnout of donors, with collections totaling 194 pints of blood. Last year they collected 162 pints of blood.

The votes are in…Coming in third place was the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department with 16 votes. Green River Police Department came in second with 28 votes. The first-place winners for the 2023 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive go to the Sweetwater County Combined Communications and Joint Powers Board – Sweetwater County 911 Dispatch! They won with 88 votes. This is the third consecutive year they have won. In 2022, they won with 47 votes, and in 2021 with 70 votes.

“This was another successful year! I’m so proud to be a part of Sweetwater County. We have some of the very best people, they are always so giving and willing to step up when called upon. Each year, this blood drive has perfect timing. At this time, we are in great need of blood. The summer months are hard for us to keep up as people are very busy and hospitals are too. Special thank you to our hard-working, everyday Heroes. Our emergency responders, our wonderful sponsors, and our amazing donors. Thank you all for being a part of the mission to save lives,” said Sandy Thomas, Senior Donor Recruitment Representative from Vitalant Blood Services.

A huge thank you goes out to the members of the public who donated, as well as Vitalant, Aspen Mountain Medical Center, and WyoRadio, who help sponsor this event.