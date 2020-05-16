Sweetwater County Election Judges needed

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 16, 2020) – – The Sweetwater County Elections Office is in need of Election Judges for the upcoming 2020 Elections.

Election judges have many responsibilities and perform several tasks on Election Day, including setting up election equipment, opening the polling place, providing assistance to voters, signing in voters, verifying voter qualifications and other items.

Advertisement

Wyoming’s Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with the General Election on November 3, 2020.

County residents interested in being added to the judges list should contact the Elections Office at (307) 872-3760.