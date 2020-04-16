Sweetwater County Elections reminding citizens of absentee voting

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 16, 2020) – Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 threat, the Sweetwater County Elections is planning for all employees to continue working to prepare for important upcoming elections. The Primary Election will be held August 18, 2020 and the General Election will be held November 3, 2020.

Voters are being reminded they can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming elections – Wyoming is a no excuse state meaning anyone can request an absentee ballot.

To vote absentee, voters must complete an Absentee Ballot Request Form by visiting their Website at www.sweet.wy.us or calling Elections at 307-872-3733. Voters who submit a valid request will receive a ballot from Sweetwater County Elections, which will be mailed out 45 days prior to the elections. The materials will include detailed instructions on how to complete and return the ballot.

To request an absentee ballot, you must be a registered voter. If you are unsure of your registration status or would like to register to vote, please contact our office at 307-872-3733.