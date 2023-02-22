Sweetwater County Events Complex 2022 economical impact and updates

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At the city council meeting last night, Kandi Pendleton Executive Director of Sweetwater Events Complex, gave a quick presentation on the 2022 year for the complex. This presentation included economical revenue to the city and complex, future events, and current renovations the staff is working on.

The Sweetwater Events Complex’s mission is as follows, “To provide quality, year-round recreational facilities, and services which enhance the quality of life and economic opportunities for the residents, businesses, and visitors of Sweetwater County.” The vision of the complex states, “Ensure a vibrant, well-maintained facility that offers space for social interaction, embracing change, celebrating people and enjoying life.” Pendleton stated that the past ten years the board has been actively working on bringing events to Sweetwater County that will bring a positive economical impact.

In 2022 the economic impact (direct visitor spending in cities and towns) was $15,974,313. Pendleton explained the direct spending profits made from functions inside the complex was as follows: Horse Racing brought in $1,899,358, the Royal Crown brought in $410,058, Wyoming’s Big Show brought in $3,236,545, the RV Rallies brought in $1,709,928, and regular operations of the facility brought in $8,718,424. The last report of the High School’s Final Rodeo was around $10,000,000, she does expect that to go higher when it returns next year. In 2022, there were 11,683 overnight campers with $2,313,234 spent in Sweetwater County. These are things such as rallies, small overnight stays, etc.

The complex strives in having free public access activities as well. These things include the Yellowstone Arena, Monuments, Dog Parks, Fishing Ponds, Motocross Track, Picnic Tables, Green Spaces, and RV Dumps.

The Events Complex is actively making improvements within the facility and the grounds. The Grandstands needed some minor updates such as paint and roofing, horse and rodeo murals, updated office trailer, and installed a test barn, fencing, and hot walker for the state veterinarian. Emergency lighting in the exhibit hall and emergency signs in the tent structures, and updated HVAC in the indoor arena crow’s nest. The lighting within the indoor arena and sheep barn has been updated along with the exhibit hall and indoor arena exterior lights.

Right now the staff is working on the Boar’s Tusk Dog Park, the Boar’s Tusk Green Space, the fans within the indoor arena, the fire put and pathway lighting, and structure finishes for the Outdoor Pavilion. Within the Grandstands and Horse Stalls, they are repairing the horse stalls and site drainage and building a race/jockey room.

Some fun and exciting events are coming to Sweetwater County this year. Pendleton stated that the Foundation Pavilion will be done this Spring, the Airstream Rally will be this June, Red Desert Roundup will be held in July, WHSRA is scheduled to be here in June, the Royal Crown in August, Wyoming’s Big Show in August, and Sweetwater Downs in August-September. The staff is already preparing for 2024 events as well which have the WHSRA Finals, National High School Finals Rodeo, Red Desert Roundup, Escapade RV Rally, Royal Crown, Wyomings Big Show, and Sweetwater Downs.

The City Council wanted to huge a huge thank you and recognition to the Sweetwater Events Complex Staff, Fair Board, and the Spicer family for their donation of the outdoor pavilion. Pendleton stated “our staff is second to none, they work their tails off. In the summer we don’t approve vacations typically. The majority of them work 6-day weeks so we can get everything done. They do it pretty happily as well. They are fantastic.” The staff is as follows:

Sweetwater County Fair Board: Robert Spicer, Chair; Rob Zotti, Vice Chair; Tommy Thoman, Secretary; Janet Hartford, Treasurer; Koral Hueller, Roger Torgerson, and Paul Zancanella.

Sweetwater Events Complex Staff (16): Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director; Drew Dunn, Operations Manager; Erika Koshar, Office Manager; Tamara Musgrove, Events Manager; Shae Lux, Events Coordinator; David Frey, Maintenance Supervisor; Jeremy Boyer, Master Electrician; Kyle Boyer, Andrew Glover, Trevor Hautala, Evan Hays, David Hays, Lane Kircher, Heath Lewis, Zach Pendleton, and Brayden Tolar.

More information on the exact dates of future events will be coming later in the spring.