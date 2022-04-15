Sweetwater County expanded weather forecast for April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming east at 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph becoming south at 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.