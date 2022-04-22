Sweetwater County expanded weather forecast for April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with an east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest at 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Rain showers likely before 11 pm, then snow showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Saturday – Snow showers likely before 2 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Patchy blowing snow before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy, with a west wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.