Sweetwater County expanded weather forecast for April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind of 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Scattered showers between 1 pm and 4 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 12 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 14 to 21 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Scattered showers before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.