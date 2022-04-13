Sweetwater County expanded weather forecast from April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest at 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.