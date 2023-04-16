Sweetwater County extended forecast for April 16, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.