Sweetwater County extended forecast for April 16, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.
Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.