Sweetwater County extended forecast for April 19, 2023





Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Blustery, with a west wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32.

Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.