Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming north northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east northeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.