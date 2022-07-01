Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 1, 2022

July 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sponsor
Sponsor
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sponsor
Sponsor