Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 2, 2022

July 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 7 to 14 mph.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 92.