Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.