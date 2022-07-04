Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 4, 2022

July 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89.