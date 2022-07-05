Sweetwater County extended forecast for July 5, 2022

July 5, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.