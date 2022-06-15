Sweetwater County extended forecast for June 15, 2022

June 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.