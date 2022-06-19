Sweetwater County extended forecast for June 19, 2022

June 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Father’s Day Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a south wind of 14 to 19 mph becoming south southwest at 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 84.