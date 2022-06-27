Sweetwater County extended forecast for June 27, 2022

June 27, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.