Sweetwater County extended forecast for June 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 88.