Sweetwater County extended forecast for March 19, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east in the evening.

Monday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming west-southwest in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming east-southeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. East-southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.