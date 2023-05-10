Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 10, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. South wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming north-northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 am, then scattered showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1 am, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.