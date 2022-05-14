Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Windy, with a west wind of 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind of 18 to 28 mph becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph and increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.