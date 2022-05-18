Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 17 – May 18, 2022

May 18, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 24 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west northwest wind of 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north northwest wind of 13 to 21 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind of 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 54. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.