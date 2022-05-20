Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 20, 2022

May 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers between 10 am and 4 pm. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 11 to 21 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.