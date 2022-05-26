Sweetwater County extended forecast for May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph and increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Memorial Day – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.