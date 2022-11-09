Sweetwater County extended forecast for November 9, 2022

Today – Rain and snow showers before 4 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Temperature to near 39 by 11 am, then falling to around 31 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Veterans Day – Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.