Sweetwater County extended forecast for October 06, 2023

Today – Widespread frost, mainly before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight – Widespread frost, mainly after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Widespread frost, mainly before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday – Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.