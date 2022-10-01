Sweetwater County extended forecast for October 1, 2022

October 1, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers before 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west-northwest at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 68.