Sweetwater County extended forecast for October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North winds around 6 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 36. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 36.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – – Sunny, with a high near 66.