Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 am. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low of around 41.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42.