Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 23, 2022

September 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 41. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low of around 42. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 42.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.