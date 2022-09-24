Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 24, 2022

September 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low of around 42. North wind around 6 mph becomes light and variable in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 42. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west at 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 73.