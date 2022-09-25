Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 25, 2022

September 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind around 6 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43.

Friday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71.