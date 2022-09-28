Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.