Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. Windy, with an east northeast wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.