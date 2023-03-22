Sweetwater County extended forecast form March 22, 2023

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect un 11 p.m.

Today – Snow showers, mainly after 11 am. High near 39. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers between 8 am and 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west-southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Windy, with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.