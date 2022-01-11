Sweetwater County extended forecast: January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.