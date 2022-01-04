Sweetwater County extended forecast: January 4, 2022

January 4, 2022 — Here is the Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

A High Wind Warning has been posted for Sweetwater County for this morning.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Very windy, with a west wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Very windy, with a west wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 1 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow between 8 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind of 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 1.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.