Sweetwater County extended forecast: January 6, 2022

January 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County Extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers before 7 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west southwest wind of 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.